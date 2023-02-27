Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.