TD Securities Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.