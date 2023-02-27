TD Securities Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
