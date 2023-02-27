TD Securities Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.80.

TKO stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 264,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The company has a market cap of C$641.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

