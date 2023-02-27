Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

