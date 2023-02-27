Synapse (SYN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.13 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00005845 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $245.70 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.