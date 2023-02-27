Swipe (SXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.36 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $181.67 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,206,345 coins and its circulating supply is 556,210,272 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

