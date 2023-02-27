SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,018 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $76,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $282.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $625.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

