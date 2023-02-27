SushiSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.83 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005633 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $297.29 million and $33.83 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00426763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.64 or 0.28846400 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

