Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.14. 2,713,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,237,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

