Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$66.49. 3,032,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,577. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$71.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.36.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3252336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

