Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.31 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

