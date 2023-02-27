Strong Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Strong token can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00031034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $172,639.71 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

