Strike (STRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Strike has a market capitalization of $56.17 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $15.61 or 0.00066103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00417482 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.85 or 0.28219026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,208 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

