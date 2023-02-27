Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.4 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

