StockNews.com Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

