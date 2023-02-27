StockNews.com Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.