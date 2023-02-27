StockNews.com Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.94.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,259,000.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

