StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.50. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.