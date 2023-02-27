StockNews.com Downgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.0 %

PGTI stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $5,315,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

