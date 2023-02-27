Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 27th (BZUN, DYN, ENPH, FYBR, HNNMY, LUNG, LYSCF, MGDDY, OLCLY, OMCL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 27th:

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $282.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $191.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $241.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $218.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the stock.

