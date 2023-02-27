Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Steem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00400232 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014208 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090156 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00638477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00573638 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177594 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,974,109 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
