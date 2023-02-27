Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $101.78 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and $1.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00400232 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014208 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00090156 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00638477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00573638 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00177594 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,974,109 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
