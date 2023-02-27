Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $121.60 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $121.60 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,316,770 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02949138 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,855,625.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

