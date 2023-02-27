STASIS EURO (EURS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.31 million and $1.13 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00421494 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.57 or 0.28490246 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000162 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

