Stargate Finance (STG) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $142.76 million and $31.44 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

