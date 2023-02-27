Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,375,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,088,185 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

