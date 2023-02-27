SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.48. 386,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,620. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
