SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $168.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

