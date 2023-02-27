SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Reduced by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,129 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after buying an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,266,000 after buying an additional 139,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,314,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,326,000 after acquiring an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,342. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

