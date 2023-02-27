SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 10.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 4,697,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,800,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,465 shares of company stock worth $907,765. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

