Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Position Raised by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.68) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.

SNN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. 283,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,089. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

