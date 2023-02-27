SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Holdings Raised by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,351 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 187,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,365. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $525.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

