Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

