Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €119.40 ($127.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.52. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 52 week high of €149.40 ($158.94).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

