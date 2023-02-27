Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,741,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 866,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 206,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.