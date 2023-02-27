Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Silgan stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

