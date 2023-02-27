Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
