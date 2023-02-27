Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 274,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 53,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

