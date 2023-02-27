Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Tops $75.50 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,105,284 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

