Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

