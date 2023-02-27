ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $84,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $429.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

