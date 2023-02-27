Serum Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

