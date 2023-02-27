Senior plc (LON:SNR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior Stock Up 4.4 %

SNR stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £711.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,413.33, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.81 ($2.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.60 ($1.96).

Insider Buying and Selling at Senior

About Senior

In other Senior news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,812.14). Also, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,074.81). Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

