Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.42 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $21,105.83 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00218311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00102463 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00055159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057013 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000887 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00612418 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,278.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.