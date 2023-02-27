Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.28.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,510. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares in the company, valued at C$137,228,440.17. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

