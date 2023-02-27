Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 727,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

