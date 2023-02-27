Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

