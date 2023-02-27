Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

