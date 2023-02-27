Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 3.8% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.