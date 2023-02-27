SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €106.92 ($113.74) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a fifty-two week high of €112.74 ($119.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.51.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.