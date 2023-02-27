Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 72,137 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 173.50%.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $90,533.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 58,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

